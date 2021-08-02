Khela Hobe slogan will reverberate across India, says Mamata Banerjee

The 'Khela Hobe' slogan will reverberate across India in the coming days, said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday. Speaking at the launch of Khela Hobe programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Banerjee said, "Khela Hobe has become very popular. The slogan was raised in Parliament too. In the coming days, it will reverberate across India. We will celebrate August 16 as Khela Hobe Diwas."

During the event, Banerjee dribbled a football. She said, "We had granted Rs 5 lakh each to 25,000 clubs. We have done community development programs to take sports forward. I believe to take forward Khela Hobe we have to take it through sports. We will give one lakh footballs to the clubs in districts." The chief minister also launched 'Swastha Ingit' telemedicine services in all districts. She handed over appointment letters to Maoists who surrendered before the police.

Advertisement

Notably, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) poll slogan for the 2011 West Bengal elections "KhelaHobe" became immensely popular and unofficially became the theme of the poll battle between Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party. The West Bengal chief minister was in the national capital last week. She held meetings with the Opposition parties for forming a united front for the 2024 general elections. Banerjee also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar and actor Shabana Azmi also met Banerjee in the national capital. West Bengal Chief Minister also had requested Javed Akhtar to write a song on 'Khela Hobe'. Aiming for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Banerjee had said, "Poore desh me khela hoga (Now, the game is on across the country). It is a continuous process...When general elections come (2024), it will be Modi vs country." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)