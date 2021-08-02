Home minister trying to find solution to tensions between Assam, Mizoram

Amid tensions between Assam and Mizoram over the recent border clash, Mizoram Governor K Hari Babu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and said the Centre is trying to find a solution to the issue.

Later, Babu also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament and discussed the prevailing situation in the state. He said the home minister will resolve the situation.

Talking to reporters in Parliament after meeting the prime minister, Babu said the incident was ''very unfortunate''.

''The home minister is trying to defuse the tension and he is trying to find a solution. Both chief ministers (of Assam and Mizoram) have committed that peace will be restored,'' he said.

At least six Assam Police personnel and one civilian were killed and more than 50 people injured, including the police chief of Cachar district, in a firefight between the police of the two states on a disputed stretch of their boundary near Dholai in Cachar on July 25.

Tensions along the border with Mizoram in Cachar and Hailakandi districts of Assam have been escalating since October 2020 with frequent incidents of burning of houses and encroachment of land.

The two states share a 164.6-km border along Assam's Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts and Mizoram's Kolasib, Mamit and Aizawl districts. Both states have differing interpretations of their territorial border.

While Mizoram believes that its border lies along an 'inner line' drawn up in 1875 to protect tribals from outside influence, Assam goes by a district demarcation done in the 1930s.

