Kovind unveils portrait of late Karunanidhi in TN Assembly
- Country:
- India
President Ram Nath Kovind unveiled a portrait of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the late M Karunanidhi in the state Legislative Assembly on Monday.
Kovind, here to attend the Centenary celebrations of the Tamil Nadu Legislature, unveiled the former DMK president's portrait in the presence of state Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister M K Stalin, also son of Karunanidhi.
First elected to the state Assembly in 1957 from Kulithalai in Tiruchirappalli, the DMK veteran was elected to the House for a total of 13 times till 2016 and never suffered an electoral defeat.
He died on August 7, 2018.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Meeting of Nepal's reinstated lower house set to begin today
15 dead in house collapses as heavy rains pummel Mumbai; local train services suspended
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Thai protesters clash with police near Government House
World News Roundup: Thai police clash with protesters near Government House; UK PM Johnson reverses plan to skip quarantine after COVID exposure and more