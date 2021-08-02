Husband of Belarusian athlete will join her in Poland, says opposition politician
- Country:
- Poland
The husband of Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya will join her in Poland after she was granted a Polish visa following her refusal to return home with her team, a Warsaw-based Belarusian opposition politician said on Monday. "Thanks to the support of the Belarusian Athletes' Solidarity Foundation, (Tsimanouskaya's) husband is in Kiev and he will join Krystsina," Pavel Latushko told Reuters.
The Tsimanouskaya incident has focused renewed attention on the political discord in Belarus, a former Soviet republic that is run by President Alexander Lukashenko.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
EU border agency to police Lithuania-Belarus frontier from next week
Blinken meets Belarus opposition leader as criticism mounts
On Washington visit, Belarus opposition leader asks U.S. for more help
Belarus arrests 3 journalists in continuing media crackdown
EU border agency to police Lithuania-Belarus frontier from next week