Husband of Belarusian athlete will join her in Poland, says opposition politician

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 02-08-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 17:53 IST
The husband of Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya will join her in Poland after she was granted a Polish visa following her refusal to return home with her team, a Warsaw-based Belarusian opposition politician said on Monday. "Thanks to the support of the Belarusian Athletes' Solidarity Foundation, (Tsimanouskaya's) husband is in Kiev and he will join Krystsina," Pavel Latushko told Reuters.

The Tsimanouskaya incident has focused renewed attention on the political discord in Belarus, a former Soviet republic that is run by President Alexander Lukashenko.

