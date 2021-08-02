BJP leader Solanki favours probe in Pegasus snooping case

Former governor and senior BJP leader Kaptan Singh Solanki on Monday favoured a probe into the Pegasus snooping case and said both treasury and opposition members should understand their responsibility as elected representatives and allow debates in Parliament.

However, as the Pegasus issue has now gone in the Supreme Court, it should be left to the SC to take a decision as the matter is now sub-judice, he said.

The episode relates to alleged snooping of several eminent citizens, politicians and journalists by the central agencies using Israeli spyware Pegasus. The central government has denied the charge.

“Democracy rests on mutual trust and privacy of individuals. This Pegasus issue is raised by foreign agencies. It has given many names, including MPs of both sides (ruling and opposition), journalists and many others. It has resulted in an atmosphere of distrust.

“Therefore, I have said that since it has created an atmosphere of distrust, it should be probed. The agencies that have published details should be asked for their source, so that, if something has come out then how? And if it is untrue, then it will get exposed and the matter will end,” Solanki told PTI in an interview.

Asked whether the matter should be probed by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) as demanded by the opposition, he said, “Look, it is a matter for the ruling party to decide as treasury benches know more about intricacies involved in it.” “But as far as I know, the atmosphere of distrust that it has created should be cleared and everyone should find a way out by discussing the matter,” said the former governor of Haryana and Tripura.

A week ago, several opposition MPs, including Congress's Rahul Gandhi, protested against the Modi government inside Parliament complex over the Pegasus snooping issue and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored judicial probe into the matter.

Asked whether he blames the opposition or the ruling coalition for the current stalemate in Parliament over the Pegasus issue, Solanki said, “Both ruling and opposition members have responsibility (for orderly conduct in the House). They should have a consensus that bills would be passed in the House after debate...they should talk on the matter (Pegasus) to find a way out.” The veteran politician, who had a long stint in the RSS before moving to the BJP, said for a healthy democracy it is imperative that Parliament is allowed to function. ''Our aim is that Parliament should function properly and all bills should be passed after discussion. They must find a way out otherwise it will lead to sickness in democracy,'' he said.

However, Solanki said, “If the opposition continues to stall the House, then the government is also left with no option as it has to function. This situation is not healthy for democracy.” Asked about his recent tweets after which a section of the media portrayed him as being against the NDA government at the Centre, the 82-year-old political leader nixed such suggestions and maintained the BJP had given him a lot.

“My tweets are for both, opposition as well as ruling party members, that they should understand their responsibility as elected representatives and take part in debates in Parliament so that their important suggestions can be incorporated in the bills before they are passed by the house,” he clarified.

Referring to the stalemate on the three new agriculture laws enacted by the Centre, he said the Supreme Court has formed a committee to study the contentious legislations, and hence all parties concerned, including the agitating cultivators, should now wait for its its ruling. PTI MAS RSY RSY