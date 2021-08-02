US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Republican report says coronavirus leaked from Chinese lab; scientists still probing origins; Trump raises big money in early 2021, but doesn't spend much and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Republican report says coronavirus leaked from Chinese lab; scientists still probing origins

A preponderance of evidence proves the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic leaked from a Chinese research facility, said a report by U.S. Republicans released on Monday, a conclusion that U.S. intelligence agencies have not reached. The report also cited "ample evidence" that Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) scientists - aided by U.S. experts and Chinese and U.S. government funds - were working to modify coronaviruses to infect humans and such manipulation could be hidden.

Trump raises big money in early 2021, but doesn't spend much

A fundraising group run by former President Donald Trump raised $62 million in the first half of the year but only spent $3 million, with the biggest chunk of money going to a pro-Trump research center and more than $65,000 to Trump's own hotels, according to federal records published on Saturday. Trump, a Republican, established the Save America committee in November shortly after losing the presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden. Under Federal Election Commission (FEC) rules, the committee has broad leeway in how it can use its money.

U.S. CDC chief says there will be no federal mandate on COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Friday there will be no nationwide mandate for Americans to get a COVID-19 vaccine, clarifying comments she made earlier during a televised interview. "To clarify: There will be no nationwide mandate. I was referring to mandates by private institutions and portions of the federal government," Walensky wrote in a Twitter post. "There will be no federal mandate."

U.S. lawmaker spends night outside Capitol to protest return of evictions

U.S. Representative Cori Bush, who was evicted three times and lived in her car with her two children before her career in politics, spent a sleepless night on the U.S. Capitol steps to protest the end on Saturday of a pandemic freeze on evictions. Bush, a progressive Democrat who won her Missouri seat last year, managed about an hour of sleep sitting upright on a camp chair. Two other progressive lawmakers -- Representatives Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley -- showed up to support her.

U.S. Senate works to push $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill to passage

The U.S. Senate will try to complete work this week on a $1 trillion infrastructure investment bill that would bring long-awaited improvements to roads, bridges and mass-transit systems and deliver a rare bipartisan victory to President Joe Biden. Following long work sessions on Saturday and Sunday, Senate negotiators announced that they had finished drafting a 2,702-page bill, which promptly was introduced, clearing the way for senators to debate amendments.

At least 10 Republicans likely to support infrastructure bill-Senator Collins

Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins said on Sunday that she believes more than 10 of her Republican colleagues will ultimately support the roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan being finalized by Congress. Collins made the comment in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union".

U.S. COVID-19 eviction ban expires, leaving renters at risk

A pandemic-related U.S. government ban on residential evictions expired at midnight on Saturday, putting millions of American renters at risk of being forced from their homes. The expiration was a blow to President Joe Biden, who on Thursday made a last-ditch request to Congress to extend the moratorium, citing the raging Delta variant.

Thousands more Afghans can resettle in U.S. as refugees, says State Dept

Thousands of more Afghans who may be targets of Taliban violence due to their U.S. affiliations will have the opportunity to resettle as refugees in the United States under a new program announced by the State Department on Monday. Reuters exclusively reported on plans to set up the "Priority Two" refugee program, covering Afghans who worked for U.S.-funded projects and for U.S.-based non-government bodies and media outlets, earlier on Monday.

U.S. House Democrats seek eviction moratorium extension through Oct. 18

Democratic leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives on Sunday called on the Biden administration to immediately extend a moratorium on housing evictions through Oct. 18. The moratorium, related to the coronavirus pandemic, expired at midnight on Saturday. The request was made through a statement by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top leaders.

U.S. will not lock down despite surge driven by Delta variant, Fauci says

The United States will not lock down again to curb COVID-19 but "things are going to get worse" as the Delta variant fuels a surge in cases, mostly among the unvaccinated, top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday. A sufficient percentage of Americans have now been vaccinated to avoid lockdowns, Fauci said on ABC's "This Week" .

