Lebanon's Mikati says hoped for faster pace towards government

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati said on Monday he had hoped for a quicker pace towards the formation of a new government and that his efforts would not be open-ended. "I had hoped for a pace that was faster than this in the government (formation). It is a bit slow," Mikati said after a meeting with President Michel Aoun.

Mikati was designated last month after Saad al-Hariri abandoned his efforts to form a new government, saying he could not agree with Aoun.

