Lebanon's Mikati says hoped for faster pace towards government
Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati said on Monday he had hoped for a quicker pace towards the formation of a new government and that his efforts would not be open-ended. "I had hoped for a pace that was faster than this in the government (formation).
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 02-08-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 18:37 IST
Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati said on Monday he had hoped for a quicker pace towards the formation of a new government and that his efforts would not be open-ended. "I had hoped for a pace that was faster than this in the government (formation). It is a bit slow," Mikati said after a meeting with President Michel Aoun.
Mikati was designated last month after Saad al-Hariri abandoned his efforts to form a new government, saying he could not agree with Aoun.
