Left Menu

Nadda to hold meeting with BJP general secretaries on August 4

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda will chair a meeting with all general secretaries and presidents of morchas on August 4 at the party headquarters in Delhi, said sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 18:48 IST
Nadda to hold meeting with BJP general secretaries on August 4
Bhartiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda will chair a meeting with all general secretaries and presidents of morchas on August 4 at the party headquarters in Delhi, said sources. Besides Nadda, 12 General Secretaries including Vinod Sonkar, Pankaja Munde, Anupam Hazra, Sunil Deodhar, Satya Kumar, Arvind Menon, Om Prakash Dhurve, Dr. Narendra Singh, Priya Rahatkar, Dr. Alka Gurjar, and Vinod Tawde will be present at the meeting on August 4.

Earlier, on July 29, Nadda held a meeting with BJP MPs from Kashi, Gorakhpur and Avadh and discussed the party's upcoming programmes and brainstorming ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections. Earlier, on July 12, the BJP president held a meeting with the party secretaries and discussed major problems in the states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021