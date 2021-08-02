Left Menu

NSUI holds protests over Pegasus snooping row

An international media consortium had recently reported that more than 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including of two serving ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders and one sitting judge besides scores of business persons and activists in India were targeted for hacking through the spyware.The government has maintained that the the allegations are aimed at maligning Indian democracy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 18:51 IST
NSUI holds protests over Pegasus snooping row
  • Country:
  • India

Activists of the National Students' Union of India on Monday staged a protest here against the Centre over the Pegasus snooping row. An international media consortium had recently reported that more than 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including of two serving ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders and one sitting judge besides scores of business persons and activists in India were targeted for hacking through the spyware.

The government has maintained that the the allegations are aimed at maligning Indian democracy. The protest took place outside the Shastri Bhavan here. An NSUI statement said, ''The whole row over the Israeli agency Pegasus was enacted showing how the Indian government opened doors for a foreign agency endangering the safety and security of the country''.

Hundreds of youngsters participated in the protest, the statement said. ''This is the most embarrassing act by any government in the independent history of our country. This isn't just another scam, but also a pre-planned attack on all four pillars of our democracy. ''The Narendra Modi government has targeted the legislature, the executive and even our media and our judiciary. This is crossing all the boundaries of shamelessness as it has moved from 'controlling the institutions' to 'spying on them',” the statement quoting NSUI national President Neeraj Kundan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021