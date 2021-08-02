Opposition trying to hijack Parliament proceedings: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Slamming the Opposition parties, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday alleged that they are trying to hijack the proceedings of Parliament on the basis of fake and fabricated tales. Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "There has been no rush in passing bills. Discussions have taken place in the Business Advisory Committee. Bills are circulated...Circulars are issued 48 hours in advance...It goes to all the members, which comes after writing in the business. But the problem is if you (Opposition party members) stay in the well instead of discussing or participating in the debate. May God give wisdom to the Opposition."

"We want the Opposition to debate or discuss the bills or any issue they want. But if you are in the well, then how will the bills get passed. The Opposition's attempt to hijack the proceedings of Parliament is wrong. You should abide by the complete system of Parliament and participate in the debate and discussions," added the union minister. The BJP leader alleged that the Opposition is trying to disrupt the proceedings of the House on the basis of fake and fabricated tales.

Asked about TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen's suspension for the remaining period of the Monsoon session, Naqvi said, "The Chairman will take his decision. The issue on which you have been creating a ruckus for so long when the IT Minister Ashwini ji was giving a statement on the matter... then there was the opportunity to raise questions. Instead, the TMC MP tore the papers. It is clear that their issue is far away from logic and facts. They are trying to disrupt the proceedings of the House on the basis of fake and fabricated tales." TMC MP Santanu Sen on July 23 snatched the statement on Pegasus matter from Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha and tore it into pieces.

Following this, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had suspended TMC MP Santanu Sen for the remaining period of the ongoing Monsoon session. (ANI)

