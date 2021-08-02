UK's Johnson says: We need to get the travel industry moving again
Reuters | London | Updated: 02-08-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 19:56 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that he wanted to get the travel industry moving again and that he wanted a simple user-friendly system of rules for foreign travel.
"We need to get people, get the travel industry moving again," Johnson told reporters.
