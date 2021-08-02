Telangana CM announces funds to develop Nalgonda district

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced funds for developmental works in Nalgonda district and addressed a public meeting in Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency in the district.

He alleged that the NDA government at the Centre has adopted an anti-Telangana attitude while the neighbouring State of Andhra Pradesh adopted a belligerent attitude towardsr the Krishna River issue.

At the public meeting, he thanked voters for making the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) party victorious in the recent bypoll for the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly segment.

He said he could not visit the constituency soon after the by-election as he was down with COVID-19.

He said about 15 lift irrigation schemes have been sanctioned for the Nalgonda district and that they would be completed in one-and-a-half years.

The Telangana Chief Minister announced funds to the tune of Rs 150 crore to the Nagarjuna Sagar constituency for its development.

He spoke about the State government's 'Dalit Bandhu,' a scheme for the welfare of Dalits that proposes to provide Rs 10 lakh to the beneficiaries.

Rattled by the scheme, Opposition parties are attacking the government headed by the TRS, he alleged.

