Rajya Sabha productivity drops to 21 pc as opposition continues its protests

Amid disruptions caused by the opposition over its demands, the productivity of Rajya Sabha fell to 13.70 per cent during the second week of the monsoon session from 32.20 per cent during the first week, resulting in the overall productivity of 21.60 per cent for the first two weeks. Of the total 50 working hours available, 39 hours 52 minutes have been lost due to disruptions. The House, however, sat for 1 hour 52 minutes beyond the scheduled time but for which the productivity would have been much lower.

During the 10 sittings so far, Rajya Sabha could have only two hours eight minutes of Question Hour which is primarily meant for ensuring the accountability of the executive to the Parliament. One hour twenty-four minutes were used in legislative business in passing five bills with seven members giving their views. There was one minute of Zero Hour and another four minutes of special mentions.

Sources said COVID-19 related issues were discussed for 4. 37 hours during the first week. Minister for IT made a statement on the Pegasus spyware issue during the first week. For the first time, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has started reporting in the daily bulletins, the business of the House that could not be taken up.

During the first two weeks of the monsoon session, 110 Zero Hour and 51 Special Mentions through which the members raise issues of public importance could not be taken though they were admitted by the Chairman. Five Bills have been passed so far - The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021; The Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill, 2021; The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and 'The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021'

The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 were among the four Bills introduced in the Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, during the all-party meeting ahead of the session and the Business Advisory Committee meeting during the first week, had urged the government and the leaders of various parties to discuss the legislative and other business to be taken up in the House.

He has also has been talking to them separately to enable smooth functioning of the House. Opposition parties have been protesting over their demands including a probe into the alleged surveillance through Pegasus spyware and repeal of farm laws. They have forced adjournments in both Houses of parliament since the start of the session on July 19. (ANI)

