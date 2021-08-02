Left Menu

Amid border dispute with Assam, Mizoram Governor meets Amit Shah

Amid tensions between Assam and Mizoram over boundary dispute, Union Home Minister on Monday met Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati in New Delhi on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 20:09 IST
Amid border dispute with Assam, Mizoram Governor meets Amit Shah
Governor of Mizoram, Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati and Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid tensions between Assam and Mizoram over boundary dispute, Union Home Minister on Monday met Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati in New Delhi on Monday. "Governor of Mizoram, Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati met Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah," Home Minister's Office tweeted.

Before his meeting with Shah, Kambhampati said that the Union Home Minister is trying to defuse the situation and find a solution. "It is an unfortunate incident. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is trying to defuse the situation and find a solution. Both the CMs (Assam and Mizoram) reiterated that peace will be restored," the Governor told ANI.

Earlier in the day, the Mizoram Governor met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the current border situation and how to diffuse the tensions between the two states. On July 26, the border dispute between the two states escalated and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of six Assam police personnel and one civilian. At least 50 people were injured in the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021