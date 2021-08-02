Left Menu

Collective responsibility of people to ensure welfare of orphans: Vice President Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said that it is the collective responsibility of people to ensure protection and welfare of orphans. He also highlighted the need for more comprehensive and effective protection for this vulnerable section of population.

The vice president made these remarks while interacting with a group of orphans from 'Force for Orphan Rights and Community Empowerment (FORCE)' at his official residence. These children had come to meet Naidu along with Rajya Sabha MP Banda Prakash.

According to an official statement, later in the day, the vice president brought the issue of orphaned children to the attention of the Union home minister and the defence minister.

