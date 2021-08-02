Will remain MP but quit politics: Babul Supriyo after meeting BJP chief Nadda

The BJP on Monday managed to persuade Babul Supriyo against resigning as a Lok Sabha member even as the singer-turned-politician insisted that he will no longer be part of active politics. Speaking to reporters after meeting BJP president J P Nadda, the Asansol MP said he will continue to discharge his constitutional responsibilities as a parliamentarian but withdraw from politics and leave his official residence in the national capital. His decision will be a big reprieve to the BJP as it would not have liked to be forced to contest a bypoll against the Trinamool Congress, which is upbeat after handing a comprehensive defeat to the saffron party in the recent West Bengal assembly polls. Upset at being dropped from the Union Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two-term MP had announced that he will resign as MP and quit politics. He told reporters on Monday that Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda had spoken to him, and he has taken a final decision after thinking over their suggestions. He asserted that whatever he had said recently, some of which was seen to be critical of the party's affairs in the state, was in the interest of the BJP and that he stood by that.

