Bengal govt employees should get proper dues: Suvendu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-08-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 22:43 IST
Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP on Monday said the state government employees should get their dues and their alleged deprivation must end.

Adhikari claimed that the state government employees are not getting proper dearness allowance (DA) in their pay scale.

''As a member of the opposition, my duty is to amplify the voices of dissent of the people. The state government under the Trinamool Congress is not giving proper security to the employees and their DA has been neglected. A legal tussle is going on at the moment,'' the BJP leader said.

Speaking at a news conference under the banner West Bengal Employees Council, he said that the Centre has been religiously giving the right amount of DA to its employees. Adhikari also claimed that police personnel, nurses and ASHA workers are not being treated properly by the TMC government.

''The state government is maintaining the policy of suppression and resorting to vindictive transfers,'' he said.

The state administration is not filling up vacant posts and employing people on a contractual basis, the Nandigram MLA alleged.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had promised compensation of Rs one lakh for a Covid-19 infected person and Rs 10 lakh for those who died of the infection but it was not honoured, he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

