Sena leader Raut meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi and discussed issues related to Maharashtra, where the two parties are allies in the ruling coalition, as well as national politics.

Raut said Gandhi expressed satisfaction over the functioning of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government which assumed office in November 2019.

In a tweet, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "I met Rahul Gandhi who expressed satisfaction over the the functioning of three-party government in Maharashtra. I discussed issues related to Maharashtra as well as that of national interest." "He also enquired about Shiv Sena's working and party's journey so far," Raut said.

The Shiv Sena and the BJP parted ways post the 2019 assembly elections in Maharashtra after which the Uddhav Thackeray-led party joined hands with the Congress and the NCP, its ideological opponents, to form the MVA government.

