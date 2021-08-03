Left Menu

Shah forgot devastation during COVID-19 and women harassment in UP while praising CM: Akhilesh

Due to the lack of oxygen, people lost lives and there was outcry all over, the SP chief said in a statement.There was devastation during the second wave of COVID-19, he added.Yadav wondered whether the Home minister while distributing the letter of appreciation to the chief minister forgot that there has been a flood of incidents of rape against women and girls under the BJP rule.Robbery, kidnapping, murder have become everyday incidents and the task of deciding the life and death of a person today rests with criminals who are getting protection from powerful people.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-08-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 00:35 IST
Shah forgot devastation during COVID-19 and women harassment in UP while praising CM: Akhilesh
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday took a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying it appears that he apparently forgot the “devastation” during the second wave of COVID-19 and women harassment in the state.

“I don't understand for what the Prime Minister or the Home Minister praises the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. During the period of coronavirus infection, there were a series of deaths because of which there was no place to even burn the dead bodies in crematoriums.

“There was an acute shortage of beds, medicine and treatment. Injections and life-saving medicines were available only in black market. Due to the lack of oxygen, people lost lives and there was outcry all over,” the SP chief said in a statement.

There was “devastation” during the second wave of COVID-19, he added.

Yadav wondered whether the Home minister while “distributing the letter of appreciation” to the chief minister forgot that there has been a “flood of incidents” of rape against women and girls under the BJP rule.

Robbery, kidnapping, murder have become everyday incidents and the task of deciding the life and death of a person today rests with criminals who are getting protection from powerful people. There is an atmosphere of hatred in the society and people are suffering, he said.

Yadav said the BJP leadership knows the “tricks” of misleading people by making tall promises and is adept at creating confusion by putting its stamp on the works of the Samajwadi Party.

Referring to Shah, who visited Lucknow and Mirzapur on Sunday, he said, ''Now the Union Home Minister has also assumed the form of a prophet. In a democracy, the people form the government by voting, but the Union Home Minister has predicted that the opposition should be ready for a crushing defeat in 2022 without even entering the election fray. This is what is called a dictatorial mentality.” He claimed that the people have decided that in 2022, they are going to form the Samajwadi Party government by teaching a lesson to those who flout their promises.

Shah, during his visit to UP, had targeted the opposition parties, especially the SP for the law and order situation during its government and had praised Chief Minister Adityanath.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
3
Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021