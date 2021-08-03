Left Menu

Erdogan tells Tunisia's Saied that Tunisian Parliament's work 'vital' -Turkish presidency

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 03-08-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 00:44 IST
Erdogan tells Tunisia's Saied that Tunisian Parliament's work 'vital' -Turkish presidency
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Tunisian counterpart Kais Saied in a phone call on Monday that the continuation of the Tunisian Parliament's work was important for the region, his office said, after Saied froze Parliament and dismissed his premier.

In a statement, Turkey's presidency said Erdogan "emphasised that the Parliament of Tunisia ... maintaining operations despite all difficulties was important for the democracy of Tunisia and the region," adding that the work of the Parliament was "vital."

"Erdogan stated that it was very valuable for the democracy of Tunisia to be protected, for its freedoms to be guaranteed, and that the rule of is upheld," it said.

