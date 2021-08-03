Peru's cenbank chief Velarde appears amenable to staying in role -economy ministry
Peruvian central bank president Julio Velarde appears amenable to a proposal to stay in his role during the administration of leftist Pedro Castillo, the country's economy ministry said on Monday, although no decision has been announced yet.
Velarde is a highly respected central banker who has helped make Peru one of Latin America's most stable economies. Castillo has been in power for less than a week, but has rattled markets and investors by appointing a far-left prime minister.
