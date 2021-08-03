Left Menu

EU puts sanctions on 8 more Nicaraguans, as presidential race takes shape

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2021 06:41 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 06:41 IST
EU puts sanctions on 8 more Nicaraguans, as presidential race takes shape

The European Union said on Monday it has imposed sanctions on eight Nicaraguans for human rights violations or undermining democracy or the rule of law, including Rosario Murillo, the vice president and wife of President Daniel Ortega.

The step adds to growing international isolation of Ortega's government, which has been criticized for crackdowns against his opponents and critical media in the Central American country he has dominated since returning to power 15 years ago. Ortega's government has arrested several political adversaries, including presidential hopefuls, ahead of a November election in which Ortega, a former Marxist guerrilla and Cold War antagonist of Washington, will run for a fourth consecutive term.

Contenders from five parties on Monday registered with election authorities to enter the race, Nicaraguan media reported. By evening, no candidates had been put forward by the top opposition groups, whose leaders largely remain in detention. The EU move follows sanctions by the United States on senior officials in Nicaragua and other members of Ortega's family.

The Council of the EU said the sanctions, which include an asset freeze and a travel ban that impedes the eight from entering or transiting through EU territories, brought to 14 the number of Nicaraguans restricted by the bloc. "The political situation in Nicaragua has further deteriorated in recent months," the Council said in a statement.

"The political use of the judicial system, the exclusion of candidates from the elections and the arbitrary delisting of opposition parties are contrary to basic democratic principles and constitute a serious violation of the rights of the Nicaraguan people." The Council of the EU said the detention in July of a seventh potential presidential candidate "illustrates the magnitude of the repression in Nicaragua and projects a grim picture for the upcoming elections."

Amnesty International on Monday called for rights violations in Nicaragua to be investigated, warning that Ortega had built a system of impunity likely to hamper fair elections. "The road to the elections will be plagued by repressive actions implemented to make it impossible for the population to exercise their political rights without fear of reprisals," Amnesty International said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
3
Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021