Left Menu

CPI MP Binoy Viswam gives suspension of business notice in RS on Pegasus issue

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday under rule 267 to discuss the 'Pegasus Project' media report.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 09:59 IST
CPI MP Binoy Viswam gives suspension of business notice in RS on Pegasus issue
CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday under rule 267 to discuss the 'Pegasus Project' media report. The Opposition has alleged that names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers, and activists have appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware. This comes following reports published in The Wire.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will host opposition leaders for a breakfast meeting today to discuss the strategy to take on the BJP-led government in the remaining part of the monsoon session of parliament on issues being raised by the opposition, including alleged surveillance through Pegasus spyware. Sources said that leaders of around 14 Opposition parties have been invited to the meeting at the Constitution Club.

Opposition parties have been forcing adjournments in the two Houses of Parliament on their demands which include a probe into the surveillance allegations. Sources said there is a proposal from Left parties to organise 'mock parliament' as a way of registering protest against the government. However, not all opposition parties agree on this proposal and it could be discussed at the meeting.

The parliament session began on July 19 and is slated to conclude on August 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
3
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
4
Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021