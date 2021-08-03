Cong MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment notice in LS to discuss Pegasus issue

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the 'Pegasus Project' media report. "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- Need to suspend the business of the day to have a discussion in the presence of the Prime Minister or Home Minister the alleged role of the Government towards utilizing Israeli Pegasus spyware as the weapon against Indian opposition leaders, Chief Justice of India, Election Commissioner of India, CBI Director, Women Journalists and MPs of BJP's," wrote Tagore in the notice.

Yesterday as well, Tagore had given adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss on 'Pegasus Project' media report. The Opposition has alleged that names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers, and activists have appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware. This comes following reports published in The Wire.

Amidst the uproar created by Opposition parties in the Parliament on Friday, the Lower House of the Parliament was adjourned till 11 am on August 3. While the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked the Parliamentarians to maintain decorum in the House, the opposition parties continued to create ruckus on various issues ranging from Pegasus row to farmer protests.

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19, and inflation. The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19, 2021, and will continue till August 13, 2021.

