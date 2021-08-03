Left Menu

PM Modi lashes out at opposition members for their conduct in Parliament

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 11:39 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed opposition members for tearing papers in Parliament and making ''derogatory'' remarks on the waybills have been passed as he accused them of insulting the legislature and the Constitution with their conduct.

Briefing reporters on Modi's speech at the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the prime minister expressed anger at the conduct of some opposition members.

While a TMC member in Rajya Sabha had torn the statement of IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav on the Pegasus issue, several opposition members had torn papers in Lok Sabha and threw them in the air and towards the Chair.

A tweet of TMC leader Derek O'Brien criticizing the manner of bills' passage in Parliament also drew Modi's ire, Joshi and another Union minister V Muraleedharan told reporters, without naming the TMC member.

He had tweeted, ''In the first 10 days, Modi-Shah rushed through and passed 12 Bills at an average time of UNDER SEVEN MINUTES per Bill. Passing legislation or making papri chaat!'' Such comments are ''derogatory'' of parliamentary procedure and esteem of elected representatives, Muraleedharan said quoting Modi.

The conduct of the opposition is an ''insult'' to Parliament and the Constitution, Joshi said, quoting the prime minister.

The opposition has stalled Parliament's proceedings demanding a discussion on the Pegasus snooping row, an issue dismissed as inconsequential by the government.

The BJP parliamentary party also hailed Modi at the meeting over the government's decision to provide reservation to the OBC and the EWS in the all-India quota of medical entrance test NEET.

