Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Maharashtra soon: Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has assured him that he will visit Maharashtra soon.Raut, whose party shares power with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, met Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday.He also attended a breakfast meeting of leaders of opposition parties hosted by the former Congress president at the Constitution Club in the national capital on Tuesday where stress was laid on opposition unity.Taking to reporters in Delhi, Raut said, A meeting between us was due since us some time.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-08-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 12:37 IST
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has assured him that he will visit Maharashtra soon.

Raut, whose party shares power with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, met Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday.

He also attended a breakfast meeting of leaders of opposition parties hosted by the former Congress president at the Constitution Club in the national capital on Tuesday where stress was laid on opposition unity.

Taking to reporters in Delhi, Raut said, ''A meeting between us was due since us some time. He (Gandhi) had some doubts which have been addressed now. He has assured to visit Maharashtra soon.” ''I will brief my party chief (Uddhav Thackeray) about the discussion we had on a possible alliance ahead of next general elections,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha member also said Gandhi was curious about the Shiv Sena and its founder late Balasaheb Thackeray. ''He enquired about it,” Raut added.

