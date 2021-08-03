Left Menu

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar meets UP BJP chief in Lucknow, terms it as only 'courtesy call'

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, who has recently formed the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, on Tuesday met BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh here with the former terming it as a courtesy meeting.Swatantra Dev is a leader of backward classes and also BJP state president.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-08-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 12:59 IST
SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar meets UP BJP chief in Lucknow, terms it as only 'courtesy call'
  • Country:
  • India

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, who has recently formed the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, on Tuesday met BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh here with the former terming it as a ''courtesy meeting''.

''Swatantra Dev is a leader of backward classes and also BJP state president. It was a courtesy meeting with him. We have personal relations. I had some work due to which I went there. There is no political meaning in this meeting,'' Rajbhar told reporters.

Ruling out possibility of an alliance with BJP again, Rajbhar said, ''I can say with guarantee that there would be no agreement of our party with the BJP. I will root out BJP from the state.'' BJP state vice-president Dayashankar Singh, who was present in the meeting, said the talks between the leaders (Rajbhar and Swatantra Dev) were ''positive'' and claimed that both parties will contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections together in 2022.

The AIMIM had recently announced that it would contest 100 seats in the polls next year in alliance with Om Prakash Rajbhar-led SBSP and its Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, a front of smaller parties.

SBSP had contested the 2017 Assembly polls in alliance with the BJP but parted ways before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
3
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021