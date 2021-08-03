SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar meets UP BJP chief in Lucknow, terms it as only 'courtesy call'

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, who has recently formed the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, on Tuesday met BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh here with the former terming it as a ''courtesy meeting''.

''Swatantra Dev is a leader of backward classes and also BJP state president. It was a courtesy meeting with him. We have personal relations. I had some work due to which I went there. There is no political meaning in this meeting,'' Rajbhar told reporters.

Ruling out possibility of an alliance with BJP again, Rajbhar said, ''I can say with guarantee that there would be no agreement of our party with the BJP. I will root out BJP from the state.'' BJP state vice-president Dayashankar Singh, who was present in the meeting, said the talks between the leaders (Rajbhar and Swatantra Dev) were ''positive'' and claimed that both parties will contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections together in 2022.

The AIMIM had recently announced that it would contest 100 seats in the polls next year in alliance with Om Prakash Rajbhar-led SBSP and its Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, a front of smaller parties.

SBSP had contested the 2017 Assembly polls in alliance with the BJP but parted ways before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

