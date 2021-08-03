Left Menu

Incoming Iran president says he will take steps to lift 'tyrannical' U.S. sanctions

Raisi, who is under personal U.S. sanctions over allegations of human rights abuses in his past as a judge, promised to improve the living conditions of Iranians, which have worsened since 2018 when Washington reimposed sanctions on Iran after abandoning a nuclear deal. "We will seek to lift the tyrannical sanctions imposed by America," Raisi, elected in June to replace pragmatist Hassan Rouhani in a vote in which other high profile candidates were barred from standing, said in a televised speech.

03-08-2021
Iran's hardline incoming president Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday he will take steps to lift "tyrannical" sanctions imposed by the United States, after winning the formal endorsement of the country's supreme leader to take office later this week. Raisi, who is under personal U.S. sanctions over allegations of human rights abuses in his past as a judge, promised to improve the living conditions of Iranians, which have worsened since 2018 when Washington reimposed sanctions on Iran after abandoning a nuclear deal.

"We will seek to lift the tyrannical sanctions imposed by America," Raisi, elected in June to replace pragmatist Hassan Rouhani in a vote in which other high profile candidates were barred from standing, said in a televised speech. Iran and six powers have been in talks since April to revive the nuclear pact. Iranian and Western officials have said significant gaps remain. The sixth round of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington in Vienna adjourned on June 20, and the parties have yet to announce when they will resume.

The Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has the last word on all matters of state, but the change of president will remove the moderating influence on policymaking exercised by Rouhani since 2013. Raisi will be sworn in on Thursday and then have one week to present his cabinet to parliament for a vote of confidence.

Appointed by Khamenei to run the judiciary in 2019, Raisi was placed under U.S. sanctions a few months later for the role he allegedly played in the executions of thousands of political prisoners in 1988. Iran has never acknowledged the killings. Since his election, Raisi, 60, has for the first time publicly addressed the allegations, saying the U.S. sanctions were imposed on him for doing his job as a judge. Dissidents fear his presidency could usher in more repression at home.

