Book to explore life and works of Jayaprakash Narayan

A new biography of revolutionary leader and independence activist Jayaprakash Narayan will hit the stands on August 23, publisher Penguin Random House India said on Tuesday.

The book, ''The Dream of Revolution: A Biography of Jayaprakash Narayan'', shares anecdotes and never-before-told stories from the life of the man who was known for his ''emotional hunger for transformative politics, shunning power and incubating revolutionary ideas''.

Advertisement

According to the publisher, the book, written by historian Bimal Prasad and author Sujata Prasad, explores ''the ambiguities and ironies of a life lived at the barricades, and one man's unremitting quest to usher in a society based on equality and freedom''.

''Few figures in modern India have enjoyed such acclaim and adoration as Jayaprakash Narayan. And yet, he has been equally vilified for all that went wrong in the unfinished post-colonial movement for freedom and democracy,'' the publisher said in a statement.

The book presents a comprehensive study of JP's life and ideas right from the initial development of his thought process at American university campuses in the 1920s to his political coming of age in the 1930s, and from his fractious friendship with Jawaharlal Nehru to his relentless crusade against the stifling of dissent during Indira Gandhi's Emergency in 1975, it noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)