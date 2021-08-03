Left Menu

Egypt's Sisi says it is time to raise price of subsidised bread

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Tuesday it is time for the subsidised bread loaf to increase in price.

"I'm not saying we make it significantly more expensive, but (increasing the price) is necessary," he said.

