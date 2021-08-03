Venkaiah Naidu urges govt, oppn to collectively resolve stalemate in Parliament
The sources added that Naidu has urged both the opposition and the government to sit together and work out an amicable solution to the current impasse in Parliament.Both Houses of Parliament have failed to transact any business in the last two weeks since the Monsoon Session of Parliament started on July 19.The opposition has been demanding a discussion in Parliament on the Pegasus snooping row and the farmers issues.
- Country:
- India
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged both the government and the opposition to collectively resolve the present stalemate in Parliament.
It has been learnt that Naidu also discussed the stalemate in the House with Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge after the first adjournment of the House on Tuesday.
According to sources, he held a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal on Monday evening. The sources added that Naidu has urged both the opposition and the government to sit together and work out an amicable solution to the current impasse in Parliament.
Both Houses of Parliament have failed to transact any business in the last two weeks since the Monsoon Session of Parliament started on July 19.
The opposition has been demanding a discussion in Parliament on the Pegasus snooping row and the farmers' issues. They have also been demanding a Supreme Court monitored probe into the snooping issue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cong behaviour in Lok Sabha sad, unfortunate, unhealthy: Rajnath Singh after PM prevented from introducing new ministers.
'No Kanwar Yatra this year': Uttar Pradesh govt tells Supreme Court
Supreme Court reserves its order in Airtel, Vodafone Idea's Adjusted Gross Revenue case
Supreme Court asks UP, Haryana govts to file response on plea seeking clear passage on Delhi-Noida road
Mississippi asks U.S. Supreme Court to overturn abortion rights landmark