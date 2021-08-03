Left Menu

Puducherry Lt Governor greets CM on eve of his birthday

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 03-08-2021
Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday greeted the territorial Chief Minister and the AINRC leader N Rangasamy on the eve of his birthday.

Rangasamy turns 71 on Wednesday.

In her message to Rangasamy, the Lt Governor wished him a healthy and long life to serve the people.

Rangasamy is heading the AINRC-BJP coalition Ministry here.

Meanwhile, secretary of the AINRC Puducherry unit N S J Jayabal appealed to the cadres of the party and the public to avoid crowding to celebrate the chief minister's birthday in view of the pandemic.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI

