Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urges Central government, Opposition to resolve stalemate in Parliament

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged both the Central government and the Opposition leaders to collectively resolve the present stalemate in the Parliament. He held a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal on Monday evening, the sources said.

Naidu discussed the stalemate in the House with Leader of the Opposition at Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge after the first adjournment of the House today, the sources added. For the last few days, the business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19, 2021, and will continue till August 13, 2021. (ANI)

