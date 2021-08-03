Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urges Central government, Opposition to resolve stalemate in Parliament
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged both the government and the opposition to collectively resolve the present stalemate in the Parliament.
- Country:
- India
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged both the Central government and the Opposition leaders to collectively resolve the present stalemate in the Parliament. He held a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal on Monday evening, the sources said.
Naidu discussed the stalemate in the House with Leader of the Opposition at Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge after the first adjournment of the House today, the sources added. For the last few days, the business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.
The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19, 2021, and will continue till August 13, 2021. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Trinamool MPs to cycle to Parliament to protest fuel price hike
Want COVID-19 to be discussed on priority in Parliament: PM Modi
Oppn set to corner govt in Parliament over various issues
Covid pandemic has gripped entire world; want meaningful discussions in Parliament over it: PM Modi ahead of Monsoon session.
We want discussion inside Parliament as well as outside it with floor leaders on Covid pandemic: PM Modi.