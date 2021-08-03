Left Menu

Trivendra Singh Rawat describes his meeting with PM Modi, Amit Shah as courtesy call

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday said that his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah was a courtesy call.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 16:05 IST
Trivendra Singh Rawat describes his meeting with PM Modi, Amit Shah as courtesy call
Trivendra Singh Rawat, former Uttarakhand CM. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday said that his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah was a courtesy call. "It was merely a courtesy call. I had not met them since resigning from my position of Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. Though we also spoke on the politics in the Uttarakhand state too, as to what we have to do, what lies ahead of us," said Rawat.

Earlier today, the former Uttarakhand CM had visited both ministers, leading to speculations of a much bigger responsibility for him within the party. Rawat also said he talked to both ministers on Kedarnath construction.

"PM Modi is very much interested in Kedarnath construction. We talked about the progress made in that regard," added Rawat. "This pilgrimage was stopped by the court, not the government. When I was the CM, we had opened the Yatra in a phase-wise manner. First for the local people from Covid free area and then for others. Both the religious sentiments and Covid guidelines were taken care of in this arrangement. Even now I feel that vaccinated people should be allowed to go ahead with the pilgrimage. We will request the court for the same. Also, whichever districts have been Covid free, people there should be allowed too," he said.

On July 28, the Char Dham Yatra was banned by the Nainital High Court due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pilgrimage includes a visit to Kedarnath temple as well. Regarding Aam Aadmi Party's political entry into Uttarakhand, Rawat said: "All they do is deceit and talk. The common man has realised this. Uttarakhand has always been one with nationalistic thoughts and ideas. The public in the state never accepted politicians with regional aspirations and thoughts. AAP won't make much impact here. They don't have any leadership or organisation in Uttarakhand."

The former CM stated that electricity bills in Uttarakhand were already cheap and it was not in the nature of people there to chase freebies. "Electricity in Uttarakhand is cheap while its too expensive in Delhi. Also, its not in the nature of the people of our state to consume anything for free," added Rawat.

Earlier on July 11, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced 300 units of free electricity for Uttarakhand if voted to power. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021