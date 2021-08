MNM may consider joining anti-BJP front if invited, says Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) could join the opposition bloc against the ruling BJP at the Centre, if invited, Kamal Hassan said on Tuesday.

''Going by the situation and invitation, the party may consider joining it,'' Haasan told reporters here.

Advertisement

He was responding to a question on joining the proposed alliance against the BJP at the Centre.

To another query on stalling of Parliament for 11th day on Pegasus row, Haasan said, ''What is happening in the Parliament itself is the reaction. This cannot be a surveillance government. You cannot look into my personal life..'' On Mekedatu dam issue, the actor-politician quipped ''I have played double roles in films. I can identify those who are playing dual roles in politics.

Though names are different, both are Bommai (puppets) in the hands of the Centre.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)