Left Menu

MNM may consider joining anti-BJP front if invited, says Kamal Haasan

This cannot be a surveillance government. You cannot look into my personal life.. On Mekedatu dam issue, the actor-politician quipped I have played double roles in films. I can identify those who are playing dual roles in politics.Though names are different, both are Bommai puppets in the hands of the Centre. PTI NVM ROH ROH

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 03-08-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 16:26 IST
MNM may consider joining anti-BJP front if invited, says Kamal Haasan
Image Credit: Twitter (@iamkamalhaasan)
  • Country:
  • India

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) could join the opposition bloc against the ruling BJP at the Centre, if invited, Kamal Hassan said on Tuesday.

''Going by the situation and invitation, the party may consider joining it,'' Haasan told reporters here.

He was responding to a question on joining the proposed alliance against the BJP at the Centre.

To another query on stalling of Parliament for 11th day on Pegasus row, Haasan said, ''What is happening in the Parliament itself is the reaction. This cannot be a surveillance government. You cannot look into my personal life..'' On Mekedatu dam issue, the actor-politician quipped ''I have played double roles in films. I can identify those who are playing dual roles in politics.

Though names are different, both are Bommai (puppets) in the hands of the Centre.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021