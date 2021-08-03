Left Menu

We're on your side, UK PM Johnson tells Belarus opposition leader

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-08-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 16:32 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he was on Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya's side and supported democracy and civil society in the former Soviet republic.

"We are very much on your side, we are very much supportive of what you are doing," Johnson told Tsikhanouskaya in Downing Street. "It's great to see you."

