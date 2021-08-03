Lalu Prasad meets Sharad, backs Chirag Paswan

RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav met Sharad Yadav, who is recuperating from a long spell of illness, on Tuesday, and both leaders held talks for over an hour.

The RJD leader told reporters later that the absence of socialists leaders like Sharad Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav and himself had resulted in neglect of people-related issues in Parliament.

He also backed LJP leader Chirag Paswan, who has been deserted by five MPs of his party led by his uncle Pashupati Kuma Paras, saying that the young parliamentarian has emerged as leader despite the feud.

People have rallied around him, the former Bihar chief minister said, while favouring an alliance between the LJP leader and his party which is being now led for all practical purposes by his son Tejashwi Yadav. The RJD chief was accompanied by party MPs Prem Chand Gupta and Misa Bharti.

