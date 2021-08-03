Left Menu

230 killed due to political reasons in 3 years, govt tells Lok Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 16:37 IST
As many as 230 people were killed in various parts of the country for political reasons between 2017 and 2019, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said those who were killed for political reasons include 49 in Jharkhand, 27 in West Bengal and 26 in Bihar.

While 99 people were killed in the country for political reasons in 2017; 59 were killed in 2018; and 72 in 2019, he said in written reply to a question.

Among the political murders between 2017 and 2019, a total of 24 such cases were reported in Karnataka and 15 each in Kerala and Maharashtra, he said.

