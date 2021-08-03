Left Menu

Maha: Non-cognisable case against BJP's Chitra Wagh for defaming NCP youth wing leader

PTI | Beed | Updated: 03-08-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 17:03 IST
Police here in Maharashtra have registered a non-cognisable offence against BJP's state vice president Chitra Wagh for allegedly defaming NCP's state youth wing head Mehboob Shaikh, an official said on Tuesday. In his police complaint, Shaikh said Wagh last month came to Shirur tehsil in Beed along with other party workers and alleged that he had raped a woman, but police did not arrest him.

Shaikh said though the case was settled by police after an investigation into it, Wagh allegedly defamed him and tarnished his image.

Based on his complaint, the Shirur tehsil police registered a non-cognisable offence under Indian Penal Code Section 500 (defamation) against Wagh on Monday.

Meanwhile, Wagh in a tweet said, ''If an offence is registered against me for speaking about those who commit crimes against women, I am ready to face 100 such cases daily.'' PTI COR DC VT GK GK

