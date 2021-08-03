Left Menu

03-08-2021
Maha governor trying to create two power centres: Minister Malik
Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday criticised Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, saying he is trying to create two power centres in the state, remarks that reflect another episode in the tussle between the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition and the Raj Bhavan.

Malik said Koshyari inaugurated some projects without communicating about them to the state government.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “The Maharashtra governor is trying to create two power centres in the state, where powers are delegated to chief minister after he takes oath. He has also gone ahead with inauguration of some state projects without communicating about them to the state government.” The senior NCP minister claimed the governor is not only touring the state but also holding meetings with district collectors and seeking information about various government works.

''If he needs to know something, he can always write to the chief secretary for the same,'' said Malik, whose party NCP is a key constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

In the past too, the MVA government and the Governor have clashed on a number of issues, including nomination of members to the Maharashtra Legislature Council and opening of places of worship during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. PTI ND RSY RSY

