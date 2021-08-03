Left Menu

Pegasus probe is for Centre's benefit, JDU is not opposing NDA Alliance: JDU MP

Janta Dal (United) Member of Parliament Kaushalendra Kumar on Tuesday said that Nitish Kumar's demand for the Pegasus probe is for the Centre's benefit. JDU is not opposing National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 03-08-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 17:23 IST
Pegasus probe is for Centre's benefit, JDU is not opposing NDA Alliance: JDU MP
JDU MP, Kaushalendra Kumar . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Janta Dal (United) Member of Parliament Kaushalendra Kumar on Tuesday said that Nitish Kumar's demand for the Pegasus probe is for the Centre's benefit. JDU is not opposing National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Kaushalendra Kumar said, "The demand for pegasus probe is for the government's benefit. Union Ministers are being spied. JDU is not opposing NDA. Several ministers will also agree to this statement."

While Opposition parties have mounted an attack on the Central government pressing it to conduct a discussion on the issue in Parliament, this is the second time that an ally of the BJP has demanded an investigation on the Pegasus issue. Earlier, on August 2, Bihar Chief Minister and JDU leader Nitish Kumar had demanded an investigation into the Pegasus Spyware scandal. "A probe should be done, indeed. We have been hearing about the telephone tapping for so many days, the matter should be discussed (in Parliament). People (Opposition) have been reiterating (for talks) for so many days, it should be done," Kumar said.

For the last few days, the business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over discussion on the alleged use of Pegasus spyware to snoop on Journalist, politicians, and other eminent personalities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021