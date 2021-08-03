Pegasus probe is for Centre's benefit, JDU is not opposing NDA Alliance: JDU MP

Janta Dal (United) Member of Parliament Kaushalendra Kumar on Tuesday said that Nitish Kumar's demand for the Pegasus probe is for the Centre's benefit. JDU is not opposing National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Kaushalendra Kumar said, "The demand for pegasus probe is for the government's benefit. Union Ministers are being spied. JDU is not opposing NDA. Several ministers will also agree to this statement."

While Opposition parties have mounted an attack on the Central government pressing it to conduct a discussion on the issue in Parliament, this is the second time that an ally of the BJP has demanded an investigation on the Pegasus issue. Earlier, on August 2, Bihar Chief Minister and JDU leader Nitish Kumar had demanded an investigation into the Pegasus Spyware scandal. "A probe should be done, indeed. We have been hearing about the telephone tapping for so many days, the matter should be discussed (in Parliament). People (Opposition) have been reiterating (for talks) for so many days, it should be done," Kumar said.

For the last few days, the business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over discussion on the alleged use of Pegasus spyware to snoop on Journalist, politicians, and other eminent personalities. (ANI)

