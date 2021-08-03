Congress walks out of Himachal Pradesh Assembly, seeks probe into MP's death

Left Menu

The Congress on Tuesday walked out of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, seeking a CBI probe into Mandi MP Ram Swaroop Sharma’s death. Sharma (68) was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his official residence in New Delhi on March 17. Kinnaur legislator Jagat Singh Negi wanted to raise the issue after presenting an adjournment motion but Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar did not allow him.

At this, the Congress legislators went into the well of the House and shouted that as per reports published in a section of the media, the MP’s son said his father could not commit suicide.

Demanding a CBI probe, they walked out of the House.

Later, CM Jai Ram Thakur said in the House that Sharma's death took place in Delhi and the crime branch there is already probing the incident.

