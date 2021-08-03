Left Menu

Rahul indulging in gimmicks for cheap publicity: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of indulging in gimmicks for cheap publicity and alleged that the opposition has resorted to rant and run tactics to hijack parliamentary proceedings and defame the government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 17:34 IST
Rahul indulging in gimmicks for cheap publicity: BJP
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Tuesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of indulging in ''gimmicks'' for cheap publicity and alleged that the opposition has resorted to ''rant and run'' tactics to hijack parliamentary proceedings and defame the government. Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the deputy leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, said opposition members have been outdoing each other in disrupting Parliament's proceedings to project themselves as the leader of the anti-BJP grouping. Opposition parties have stalled Parliament's proceedings over the Pegasus row. On a day Gandhi hosted a breakfast meeting of opposition parties and cycled to Parliament along with his colleagues, BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said the Congress leader is mostly concerned about cheap publicity through gimmicks like driving tractor or riding cycle and does not take the legislature seriously. ''They have no real issue and do these things to be in news. This is the first time we are seeing that the government wants to debate issues in Parliament while the opposition does not,'' he said. Naqvi said the opposition is engaging in ''rant and run'' tactics. It is not allowing Parliament to function and then defames the government outside it, he said. In their ''Modi-bashing'', the opposition has been resorting to ''India-bashing'', he alleged. Leaders of several opposition parties attended a breakfast meeting hosted by Gandhi at the Constitution Club here where stress was laid on opposition unity.

Several opposition MPs led by Gandhi later cycled to Parliament to highlight the issue of fuel price hike. Some opposition MPs, who could not cycle, walked down to Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021