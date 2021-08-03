U.S. VP Harris to visit Singapore, Vietnam in a fortnight - PM Lee

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Singapore and Vietnam in a fortnight's time, Singapore's prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong, said on Tuesday during the Aspen Security Forum webinar.

The White House had said last week that Harris would visit the two countries in August but did not give precise dates for her trip.

