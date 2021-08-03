US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. congressional elections in Ohio test Trump clout, progressive influence; McDonald's makes masks mandatory for all customers, staff and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. congressional elections in Ohio test Trump clout, progressive influence

Two special U.S. congressional elections on Tuesday to fill vacant seats in Ohio reflect splits in both the Republican and Democratic parties, with a Trumpish Republican and a leftist Democrat battling mainstream candidates in party strongholds. The competition in Ohio's traditionally Republican 15th District south of Columbus will be a fresh measure of former President Donald Trump's clout in the Republican Party, coming just a week after a Trump-backed candidate for Congress suffered a surprise loss to a fellow Republican in north Texas.

McDonald's makes masks mandatory for all customers, staff

McDonald's Corp on Monday confirmed that all its customers and staff will need to start wearing masks again inside its U.S. restaurants in areas with high or substantial transmission, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not. The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant and the new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have led companies to change their plans on vaccinations and masking.

U.S. donates more than 110 million COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad -White House

The United States has donated over 110 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 60 countries so far, the White House said on Tuesday, as the world continued to grapple with the fast-spreading Delta variant. President Joe Biden will announce the donation tally later in the day, the White House said in a statement, calling the donations "a major milestone" in the pandemic fight.

Delta variant surges across U.S. South; political leaders clamp down again

The U.S. states of Florida and Louisiana were at or near their highest hospitalization numbers of the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, driven by the still-spreading Delta variant, as one doctor warned of the "darkest days" yet. More than 10,000 patients were hospitalized in Florida as of Sunday, surpassing that state's record. Louisiana was expected to break its record within 24 hours, prompting Governor John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, to order residents to wear masks again indoors.

Frustrated with Biden, pro-migrant groups ask court to block border expulsions

Pro-migrant groups frustrated with President Joe Biden's continued use of an "inhumane" Trump-era expulsion policy for migrant families will seek to block it in court, the groups said on Monday, deepening the president's challenges on the U.S.-Mexico border. The groups will restart litigation over Biden's use of the so-called Title 42 order that allows U.S. officials to send migrants back to Mexico without the chance to seek asylum or other protections in the United States.

Some Republican U.S. senators snipe at $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill

The U.S. Senate will try to complete work this week on a $1 trillion infrastructure investment bill that would bring long-awaited improvements to roads, bridges and mass-transit systems, even as some Republicans began complaining about the details. Following long weekend sessions, senators on Monday began voting on amendments to the 2,702-page bill.

U.S. bread, donut makers urge Biden to roll back biofuel requirements

A trade group representing some of America's biggest baked goods companies is urging the Biden administration to ratchet back its biofuel ambitions, arguing that using fuel made from crops could raise the cost of donuts, bread, and other foods. The complaints mark an unusual entrance by the food industry into the U.S. energy policy debate and put it in an unwitting alliance with Big Oil, which has for years opposed regulations requiring that fuels made from corn, soybeans, and other crops be added to the nation's gasoline and diesel.

Trump to object to release of tax returns - lawyer

Former U.S. President Donald Trump will challenge a recent U.S. Justice Department order that his tax returns should be turned over to a House of Representatives committee, one of his personal lawyers signaled on Monday. "There is no evidence of any wrongdoing here and I object to the release of the returns not only on behalf of my client but on behalf of all future holders of the Office of the President of the United States," said Trump lawyer Ronald Fischetti in a statement.

U.S. offers refuge to more Afghans who aided Americans in new program

Thousands of more Afghans who may be targets of Taliban violence due to their U.S. affiliations will have the opportunity to resettle as refugees in the United States under a program announced by the State Department on Monday. Reuters first reported earlier on Monday the plans to set up the "Priority Two" refugee program, covering Afghans who worked for U.S.-funded projects and for U.S.-based non-government bodies and media outlets.

Democrats aim to boost solar roof tiles in U.S. budget bill

A pair of Democrats hope to expand a U.S. federal renewable energy tax credit to make it easier for consumers to install roofs with solar shingles like those made by Tesla Inc and GAF Energy, betting it will boost a nascent segment of the industry. The bill, introduced by New Jersey Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill and Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff, would expand the solar tax credit for residential consumers and small businesses to include entire roofing systems that integrate solar power technology.

