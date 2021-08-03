Left Menu

Semi-nude protests by employees to invite action, warns MP minister

They hold such protests despite being government servants, Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters after the cabinet meeting.He said such an agitation falls under the purview of indiscipline and will not be tolerated.Disciplinary action will be taken against the employees involved in such acts semi-nude protests, Mishra warned.State Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja said the state government should consider the demands raised by the employees.The employees are protesting for their justified demands.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday strongly disapproved of semi-nude protests by a section of state employees and warned of 'disciplinary action' against them.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed displeasure over such agitations, a senior minister said.

On the other hand, the opposition Congress said the BJP government should look into the demands of its agitating employees instead of their mode of protest.

A section of government employees had recently staged semi-nude protests across the state in support of their various demands.

“During the cabinet meeting today, the Chief Minister expressed displeasure over semi-nude protests by the government employees. They hold such protests despite being government servants,” Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

He said such an agitation falls under the purview of ''indiscipline'' and will not be tolerated.

“Disciplinary action will be taken against the employees involved in such acts (semi-nude protests),” Mishra warned.

State Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja said the state government should consider the demands raised by the employees.

“The employees are protesting for their justified demands. They staged semi-nude protests to draw attention of the state government towards their demands. But the CM only saw their clothes and not the justified demands,” Saluja said.

Last week, the employees of Panchayat and Rural Development Department had staged semi-nude protests across the state to press for their 15-point demands, including appointment on compassionate ground and filling up of vacant posts, among others. PTI ADU RSY RSY

