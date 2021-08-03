Ayurvedic doctor killed in UP's Sitapur, accused arrested

An Ayurvedic doctor was killed in his clinic in Mudrasan village under Hargaon police station area here on Tuesday after an alleged issue over a land deal, police said. The accused has been arrested and a case registered in this connection, police said.

Munendra Pratap Verma, an Ayurvedic doctor who ran his own private clinic from his home in the village, was attacked by accused Achchey Lal Verma with a sharp-edged weapon multiple times, Superintendent of Police, Sitapur, R P Singh said.

The doctor's father who was present at the time also suffered injuries while trying to save his son. The doctor died on the spot, the SP said.

The accused has been arrested and the weapon has also been recovered from him, the SP said, adding that prima facie it appears that some issues over money to be transferred in a land deal was the reason behind the crime.

Investigation has started and the body sent for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav reacted to the incident on his Twitter handle by questioning the law and order situation in UP.

“The state is horrified by the murder of a doctor using a sword and attempt to murder on his father in Hargaon area of Sitapur. Despite a police picket being a short distance from the spot, such incidents are taking place. This shows the fearless spirit of the criminals under the rule of BJP government,'' the former chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

