Punjab Cong chief Navjot Singh Sidhu holds meetings with ministers, MLAs for plan of action on Dalit issues

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday held deliberations with the Dalit leadership of the party's state unit. The three-hour-long meeting was held at Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh and several Punjab cabinet ministers and MLAs were present in the meeting to discuss the policy framework for the welfare of the Scheduled Caste community of the state.

According to Punjab Congress sources, a detailed plan of action to take up Dalit issues for redressal by the state government was formed keeping in view every demand and grievance of the community. Sidhu reiterated the party's commitment to fulfill the 18 Point Agenda and do even more than what is promised for the Dalit community at the earliest possible.

The meeting was followed by PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu's two-hour-long meeting with Congress workers from every block of Nawanshahr district along with Working Presidents Sangat Singh Gilzian, Kuljit Singh Nagra, MLA Angad Saini, MLA Darshanlal Mangupur and local leadership. Last week, Sidhu had said that an 18-point agenda given by the Congress high command will be implemented in the state unit of the party.

Addressing the party workers during his visit to Jalandhar, he had said, "18-point agenda given by Congress high command will be implemented for sure. Some days back I tabled five priority areas in front of Punjab CM Amarinder Singh including the Centre's three farm laws, faulty PPAs." Earlier, Sidhu had met the chief minister and gave him a letter outlining five "priority areas that government must act upon immediately" from Congress high-command's 18-point agenda on the basis of which the state will go to the polls early next year. (ANI)

