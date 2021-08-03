File of MPSC nominees received only yesterday: Maha Governor

The office of Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday said that a file containing names of the persons recommended for appointment to the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) was received only the day before.

There were some ''misleading media reports suggesting that the file...had been lying with Raj Bhavan'', it said in a release.

''....it is clarified that the said file has been received by the Governor's office from the State Government only in the afternoon of 2nd August 2021,'' it said.

''The file is under consideration of the Governor,'' the release added.

The reports about the file came against the backdrop of the suicide of a young man who had cleared an MPSC exam for a government post but was awaiting appointment certificate for long.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had said the issue of pending appointment letters of successful candidates will be resolved before July 31.

But it then emerged that the state government had not even filled up four vacancies in the MPSC itself and the commission has only two members as of now.

