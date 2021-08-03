Left Menu

File of MPSC nominees received only yesterday: Maha Governor

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-08-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 19:49 IST
File of MPSC nominees received only yesterday: Maha Governor
  • Country:
  • India

The office of Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday said that a file containing names of the persons recommended for appointment to the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) was received only the day before.

There were some ''misleading media reports suggesting that the file...had been lying with Raj Bhavan'', it said in a release.

''....it is clarified that the said file has been received by the Governor's office from the State Government only in the afternoon of 2nd August 2021,'' it said.

''The file is under consideration of the Governor,'' the release added.

The reports about the file came against the backdrop of the suicide of a young man who had cleared an MPSC exam for a government post but was awaiting appointment certificate for long.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had said the issue of pending appointment letters of successful candidates will be resolved before July 31.

But it then emerged that the state government had not even filled up four vacancies in the MPSC itself and the commission has only two members as of now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021