Belarus opposition leader says: transition from Lukashenko's 'hell' is possible

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Tuesday a non-violent transition to democracy from President Alexander Lukashenko's "hell" was possible in the former Soviet republic.

"I absolutely believe in a non-violent transition of power," Tsikhanouskaya, a 38-year-old former teacher and blogger, told Reuters. "We want this hell finished as soon as possible in our country."

Advertisement

"When we put enough pressure on the regime there will be no other way out," Tsikhanouskaya said in an interview. "I really believe Belarus can be a success story of a peaceful transition of power."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)